Mabuza urges those sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines to have a rethink

Deputy President David Mabuza used his Christmas message on Friday to encourage those still sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines and their efficacy to rethink their position.

He said during his Christmas message a year ago the country was grappling with a virus it knew little about in terms of how best to respond to its devastating effects.

“We were gripped by fear and uncertainty. Since then our knowledge of this Covid-19 pandemic has improved,” Mabuza said.

He said SA was now in a far better situation than it was last festive season due to the development of vaccines.

“Despite cumulative cases of new infections and the recorded fatalities since the last festive season, we have made progress in sailing through the difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic.”