WATCH | ‘Proud’ Jacob Zuma congratulates Duduzane on being elected ANC ward chairperson

“This is absolutely an important one. I think to belong to a branch is an important thing.”

There are the words of a chuffed Jacob Zuma to his son Duduzane, after he was elected chairperson of the ANC’s ward 11 branch in Newlands East, Durban.

Duduzane was elected last week after receiving overwhelming support for the role at a biennial general meeting.

This is essentially the first step in his mission to become a future ANC president.

In videos shared this week, the former president congratulated his son for his political ambitions.

Zuma said he started his political journey in the same place.

“I feel proud. We all started there, but we ended up somewhere,” Zuma told his son.

“The politics are important. Take the interests of branch members, supporters and the community in your area. It is a challenge and an important achievement you have made.”