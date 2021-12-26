'We didn't always see eye to eye ... but may the Lord welcome him home': Buthelezi on Tutu's passing

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the right man at the right time as SA made its difficult transition from an apartheid state to a multiparty democracy.

This was the tribute paid by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to Tutu's family on Sunday.

“Archbishop Tutu served his country with utmost commitment,” said Buthelezi.

“He was a man of faith and strong convictions who sought freedom for the oppressed. His contribution to the liberation struggle will forever be honoured in the telling of history, and his pursuit of reconciliation between black and white will stand as his life’s testimony.”

Tutu represented “exactly what was needed as our country, and the world, transitioned from racial injustice to deepening democracy”, he said.

The IFP founder and president emeritus said it was “no secret” that he and Tutu did not always see eye to eye.

“There were moments during our liberation struggle when his actions were difficult to understand,” he said.

“Yet we were in the midst of a tempest. I have no doubt that we were both following our conscience and doing what we believed to be right.

“As he steps into eternity, may the Lord welcome him home,” Buthelezi added.