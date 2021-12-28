Politics

Special category 1 official funeral for Archbishop Tutu

28 December 2021 - 14:49
Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah. File image.
Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah. File image.
Image: Tutu Legacy via Twitter

Anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be accorded a special category 1 official funeral, the presidency announced on Tuesday. 

The archbishop, who was also the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

The presidency said in a statement that the special official funeral will take place at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday.

Tutu was described by the presidency as a globally venerated theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

He was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

'We rejoice in a life dedicated to the betterment of others': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Flags will fly at half-mast across SA and at diplomatic missions overseas following the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday, with ...
News
1 day ago

“In recognition of the late archbishop emeritus’ distinguished life and invaluable contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has designated the late leader’s funeral as a special official funeral — category 1.

“On this occasion and based on the late archbishop’s wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to Mam' Leah Tutu [his wife],” said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele also highlighted Tutu’s contribution to post-apartheid SA, including his service as general secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“As part of this funeral designation, the national flag will be half-masted throughout the country and at South African diplomatic missions worldwide from sunset [on Tuesday] until the evening of the funeral,” Gungubele added. 

The funeral will be held in compliance with the provisions of Covid-19 health regulations that apply under adjusted alert level 1 of the national state of disaster.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'SA and the world have lost one of its greatest parents and role models': Tutu family

The Tutu Family has thanked South Africans and the world who kept Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in their prayers, and whose love and respect for ...
News
2 days ago

Tutu's daughter pays tribute to her dad while friends and family visit home

The daughter of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has paid tribute to her dad for his tireless contribution to humanity.
News
1 day ago

Table Mountain and Cape Town city hall to be lit up in purple in honour of Archbishop Tutu

The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and the city hall in purple in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday morning.
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Mourners paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. ...
Multimedia
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped ANC wants changes to funding law Politics
  2. At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic Politics
  3. Zuma, Hlophe: A year when the rule of law was taken to the brink Politics
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy