Special category 1 official funeral for Archbishop Tutu

Anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be accorded a special category 1 official funeral, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

The archbishop, who was also the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

The presidency said in a statement that the special official funeral will take place at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday.

Tutu was described by the presidency as a globally venerated theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

He was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.