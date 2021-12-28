Politics

Steenhuisen joins calls for no curfew on New Year’s Eve

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 December 2021 - 09:30
DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party has never supported the curfew.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party has never supported the curfew.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

As Mzansi gears up to celebrate the crossover to a new year this weekend, the DA has joined calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap the Covid-19 curfew.

SA is on lockdown alert level 1, which means the curfew is from midnight to 4am. No more than 750 people may gather indoors and no more than 2,000 people may gather outdoors.

There were calls on social media last week for Ramaphosa to ease the restrictions, to allow churchgoers to attend special overnight prayer services.

DA leader John Steenhuisen added his voice to the calls, saying it should be lifted before the end of the year.

“The DA has never supported the curfew, as we have never found it to be a rational or justifiable denial of freedom. But now more than ever, we believe it should be lifted once and for all, and before New Year’s Eve.

“People should be able to legally come together with friends and family to celebrate the start of 2022 and the end of an incredibly tough 2021.”

He said hospitalisation rates are low, the Omicron variant is milder than past variants and vaccines seem to be working, so it is time to try rescue the economy.

“Ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy, particularly the restaurants and events industry which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made sacrifices during the pandemic,” he added.

READ MORE

‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown protest

"President Cyril Ramaphosa, we want to cross over to 2022 in the presence of our God, worshiping Him not online. Finish and klaar," wrote one user.
News
6 days ago

IN PICTURES | Durban beachgoers brave chilly weather to take a dip in the ocean on Reconciliation Day

Scores of people flocked to Durban's beachfront on Thursday despite chilly weather on Reconciliation Day.
News
1 week ago

Lockdowns will spell collapse of hospitality industry, Fedhasa warns

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa has pleaded with the government not to enforce more lockdowns over the festive season to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped ANC wants changes to funding law Politics
  2. At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic Politics
  3. Zuma, Hlophe: A year when the rule of law was taken to the brink Politics
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy