Politics

‘Zondo should present the state capture report to parliament live, finished and klaar’ — Bantu Holomisa

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 December 2021 - 08:30
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa weighed in on the court battle over the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa weighed in on the court battle over the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for time to sit with the report into state capture, saying acting chief justice Raymond Zondo should rather present the report to parliament live.

The state capture inquiry, chaired by Zondo, was given an extension on Tuesday with an understanding the report will be delivered to Ramaphosa in February.

Ramaphosa will have until the end of June 2022 to submit a copy of the report and inform parliament what he intends doing about its recommendations.

The four months Ramaphosa may sit with the report has drawn criticism from some who claim it goes against the principles of transparency, openness and accountability.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Others said the president needed adequate time to take action against those implicated.

Weighing in on the debate online, Holomisa said the report should be presented straight to parliament.

“Mr President, given that you were a witness in the inquiry, I’d suggest judge Zondo should instead present the report to parliament live. Finished and klaar.”

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane agreed, saying the presentation should be followed by an “immediate release of the full document to the public”.

He said: “We cannot have any delays. We know how long ‘applying the mind’ has taken before. I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate release of the full document to the public.”

Zondo must submit report to Ramaphosa by end of February, parliament to be briefed by June

The state capture inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo must submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by February 2022.
Politics
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa files counter-application to Zondo on state capture report

Between Zondo and Ramaphosa’s applications (if they both succeed) the public is unlikely to see the state capture commission’s report before the end ...
Politics
5 days ago

At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic

The Zondo commission's report into state capture will be released in three parts. Already the usual suspects are lining up to challenge its findings.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash-strapped ANC wants changes to funding law Politics
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  3. At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic Politics
  4. Zuma, Hlophe: A year when the rule of law was taken to the brink Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy