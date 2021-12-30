11 politicians we lost in 2021

2021 will be remembered by many as one of the toughest years, bringing a lot of heartbreak and struggle.

Mzansi mourned the death of several prominent politicians and other dignitaries this year, including MECs, mayors, kings, MPs, struggle veterans, ministers and deputy ministers.

While we lost many more than the list below, here are just some of the big names that left us this year:

Mluleki George

The “distinguished and decorated anti-apartheid icon” George died in January at the age of 72 due to complications relating to Covid-19. He left behind a rich heritage of achievements and contributions to the country’s landscape.

George was an activist, politician and sports administrator. He served as a deputy minister of defence from 2004 to 2008.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said he was a consummate politician and inspirational leader‚ with a decorated career in both the sporting and political arenas.