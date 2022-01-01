Current SA leadership can’t fill Archbishop Tutu’s shoes, says Bantu Holomisa

He said Tutu’s shoes were too big for SA’s present leaders.

“Bishop Tutu, as you know, was an independent person.

“He led from the front, he didn’t mince his words both for the apartheid government and the democratic government. We are happy we had a person like him during the transition.

“But what have we learnt from him? I doubt very much that the current leadership will emulate what he stood for. Maybe the generations to come will learn one thing or two from Archbishop Tutu but not this current crop of leaders,” Holomisa said.

Rain did not dampen the spirits of scores of ordinary South Africans who sat in the open to observe a solemn moment of their lifetime.

People from all walks of life — including the homeless — gathered at the Grand Parade to watch Tutu’s funeral that was beamed live from the cathedral.

Shamsunissa Samuels, 55, from Heideveld, watched the proceedings attentively on the big screen.

“Yesterday I went to pay my last respects to the Arch at the cathedral and today I could not miss the funeral,” said Samuels.

“He was a very gentle and sweet person. I didn’t know him personally but what he did for our land and our people stands out. He loved peace, that’s why he went peacefully.”

Mannenberg resident Veronica Niekerk, 64, described Tutu as a gift from God.

“He feared God,” said Niekerk. “I am also aware of what he did to contribute to the peace we have today in SA.”

Rastafarian Mama Phila from Marcus Garvey, Phillipi, said Tutu embraced everyone — including Rastafarians.

“Tata Tutu acknowledged us,” she said. “We attended his programmes. He preached love more than anything. He also taught us about unity. We came here as Rastafarians to give him our last respects because he uplifted us. We are grateful to him. We told ourselves that the rain won’t stop us from attending his funeral.”