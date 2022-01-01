Desmond Tutu a 'man with a faith as deep as it was abiding' — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday described Archbishop Emeritus DesmondTutu as a man of great moral stature, exceptional qualities and service to humanity.

“Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in SA, the country of his birth, but around the world as well,” Ramaphosa said at Tutu's funeral at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town .

Tutu died on December 26 at the age 90.

Ramaphosa said it was fitting that Tutu's parents had named him Mpilo, which means life.

“In his life, he enriched the lives of all he met and all those who got to know him.”

He said some of the photographs taken of Tutu spoke not only to the strength of his convictions but to how deeply he felt the anguish and the suffering inflicted on others by injustice and intolerance.

“There are the many images we have of him speaking to crowds, his arms stretched out as though embracing them, or looking serenely up to the heavens.

“He was a man with a faith as deep as it was abiding.”

For Tutu, Ramaphosa said, opposing injustice, standing up for the oppressed, defying unjust laws, was God’s work.

“Destiny had anointed him a champion of the immortal cause of justice.

“He took to heart and lived the words of the Book of Proverbs chapter 31, verses 8 to 9:

“Speak out for those who cannot speak, for the rights of all the destitute.

“Speak out, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”