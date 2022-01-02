51-year-old suspect arrested for parliament fire, case handed over to Hawks

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has confirmed that a 51-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Sunday's fire at parliament.

In a briefing outside parliament, De Lille said the matter has been handed over to the Hawks.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to Alpha (the old assembly) and a structural ceiling collapse in the new assembly building, started at about 6am on Sunday.

De Lille said the reason the sprinklers didn't work was because someone closed the valves.

Her comments came as the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure called for a speedy investigation and inquest into Sunday's fire.

The committee also wants a full report on the fire incident that damaged the old assembly building of parliament in March last year.

