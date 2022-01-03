POLL | Should parliament be relocated to Tshwane?

As South Africans reeled from the fire that gutted parts of parliament on Sunday morning, the EFF said funds that would be used for repairing the damage should be channelled to relocating it to Tshwane.

The party said keeping parliament in Cape Town was “maintaining the pact of the British and Afrikaner settlers”.

“To maintain this colonial pact of how we organise our society is nothing but a betrayal of African people and a reaffirmation that white racist spatial and political planning still overdetermines our lives in this country,” the party said.