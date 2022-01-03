Politics

WATCH LIVE | Parliament fire update - day 2

Starts at 11am

03 January 2022 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rejected suggestions by labour union Nehawu that the parliament fire could have been prevented had security personnel been on duty.

The 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire at parliament in Cape Town at the weekend is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

He faces charges of arson, housebreaking and theft. The blaze gutted the main debating chamber.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says

Parliament caught fire on Sunday morning, the City of Cape Town confirmed.
News
1 day ago

WATCH: Parliament fire — suspect being questioned says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says one person is being held for questioning after a fire broke out in parliament in the early hours of Sunday.
Politics
20 hours ago

Fire sparks concern over parliament opening and state of nation address

A fire that has damaged sections of parliament in Cape Town and now spread to the National Assembly chamber has sparked concerns over the opening of ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Inquest into parliament fire as well full report into March 2021 blaze vital, says public works portfolio committee

The portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure has called for a speedy investigation into the disastrous fire that ripped through the ...
Politics
17 hours ago

IN PICTURES: Inside the fire at parliament

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo said no one had been injured in a ...
News
22 hours ago

49-year-old suspect arrested for parliament fire, case handed over to Hawks

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has confirmed that a 49-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Sunday's ...
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  3. At last, Zondo report about to be delivered as a three-part epic Politics

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...