WATCH LIVE | Parliament’s presiding officers hold media briefing on fire

03 January 2022 - 14:08 By TImesLIVE

The presiding officers of parliament will address the media on developments regarding the fire that ravaged the parliamentary precinct on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo arrived at parliament on Monday to assess the extent of the damage, and to be briefed by public works minister Patricia De Lille and concerned stakeholders.

POLL | Should parliament be relocated to Tshwane?

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said keeping parliament in Cape Town was illogical, while MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said parliament in Cape Town should ...
2 hours ago

Fire sparks concern over parliament opening and state of nation address

A fire that has damaged sections of parliament in Cape Town and now spread to the National Assembly chamber has sparked concerns over the opening of ...
1 day ago

Helen Zille takes a swipe at EFF’s Ndlozi for ‘celebrating tragedy’ at parliament

The DA federal chairperson accused EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of “celebrating this tragedy” rather than offering solutions that would ensure parliament ...
3 hours ago

Moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority — ANC chief whip

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority while the country is facing a high unemployment rate, inequality ...
2 hours ago

WATCH: Parliament fire — suspect being questioned says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says one person is being held for questioning after a fire broke out in parliament in the early hours of Sunday.
1 day ago
