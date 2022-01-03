WATCH LIVE | Parliament’s presiding officers hold media briefing on fire
03 January 2022 - 14:08
The presiding officers of parliament will address the media on developments regarding the fire that ravaged the parliamentary precinct on Sunday.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo arrived at parliament on Monday to assess the extent of the damage, and to be briefed by public works minister Patricia De Lille and concerned stakeholders.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.