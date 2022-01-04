Politics

Alleged parliamentary arsonist remanded in custody for a week

04 January 2022 - 12:03
Zandile Christmas Mafe in the dock at Cape Town magistrate's court on January 4 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

The man charged with setting fire to parliament buildings cut a dishevelled figure in the dock at the Cape Town magistrate’s courts on Tuesday.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, from Khayelitsha wore shoes without laces, shorts and a grey shirt as he faced charges including arson, theft and housebreaking.

Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha, the alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town magistrate's court.
Image: Esa Alexander

Mafe’s appearance was brief. The court remanded him in custody until January 11 to give the state time to collect information for an expected bail application, and for an inspection of the alleged crime scene once it is declared safe.

Mafe was represented by attorney Luvuyo Godla, who said his client should be released on bail because he poses no flight risk.

Zandile Christmas Mafe will be remanded in custody until January 11.
Image: Esa Alexander
Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha.
Image: Esa Alexander
The NPA brought 5 charges of theft against Zandile Christmas Mafe including charges of arson, theft, house breaking, and contravention of the explosives act. 04 January, 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

