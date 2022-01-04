Politics

'It has been a gruelling four years,' says Zondo as he hands over state capture report to Ramaphosa

Part 1 of the state capture commission report is broken up into three areas, covering SAA, The New Age and the SA Revenue Service

04 January 2022 - 17:13
Acting chief justice and state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo hands over part 1 of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Acting chief justice and state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo hands over part 1 of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has handed over part 1 of three reports on the state capture commission to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after three years of what Zondo has called “gruelling” oral evidence on various organs of the state that were alleged to have been captured, mostly by the Gupta family and their associates.

The second part of the report is expected at the end of January, while the third part is expected before the end of February.

“It is a very special day today when the commission is able to deliver to the president part one of its report. It has been a gruelling four years of the commission,” Zondo said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He added: “In a few days' time, we will complete four years since the announcement of the commission. Three years of that was the oral hearing of that commission. We would’ve liked to hand over a complete report. It has not been possible but we will deliver part 1.”

Part 1 will be presented in three volumes, which include:

  • SAA and its subsidiaries;
  • The New Age newspaper and its controversial business breakfasts; and
  • the SA Revenue Service and public procurement in the country.

In receiving the report, Ramaphosa thanked Zondo and his team for the “extraordinary” work undertaken over the duration of the commission.

Ramaphosa also thanked those who gave evidence at the commission.​

