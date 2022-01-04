'It has been a gruelling four years,' says Zondo as he hands over state capture report to Ramaphosa

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has handed over part 1 of three reports on the state capture commission to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after three years of what Zondo has called “gruelling” oral evidence on various organs of the state that were alleged to have been captured, mostly by the Gupta family and their associates.

The second part of the report is expected at the end of January, while the third part is expected before the end of February.

“It is a very special day today when the commission is able to deliver to the president part one of its report. It has been a gruelling four years of the commission,” Zondo said.