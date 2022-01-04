Politics

WATCH LIVE | Financial management committee receives update on fire

04 January 2022 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE

The joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament is expected to receive preliminary assessment reports from the leadership of the institution, as well as the department of public works and infrastructure, relating to the fire that destroyed parts of the parliamentary buildings earlier this week. 

‘200ºC heat trapped in the roof’: Fire flare-up completes the destruction of new National Assembly building

Immense heat trapped within the roof, highly flammable building materials and Cape Town’s south-easter wind fanned the complete destruction of the ...
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Parliament blaze spreads as wind causes chaos for firefighters

Fire at the parliament building in Cape Town is starting to get close to trees just metres from Tuynhuys, says the office of the president.
News
23 hours ago

From an arrest to concerns about Sona — what you need to know about the parliament fire

The Hawks were assigned to investigate the fire and on Sunday afternoon arrested a 49-year-old suspect.
News
1 day ago
