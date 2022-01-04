WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa receives part 1 of state capture report from Zondo

Zondo is expected to hand over the first of three parts of the report to the president at 4pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, the high court in Johannesburg struck off the roll the application of lobby group Democracy In Action to stop Ramaphosa from receiving the first part of the report.

Democracy In Action had asked the court to find that Ramaphosa was “implicated” by witnesses at the inquiry and should therefore not be the one to receive the report.

TimesLIVE