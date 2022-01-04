What to expect from the release of the state capture report on Tuesday: Madonsela and Casac weigh in

Naidoo said Zondo's application in the high court for an extension last month revealed that there were 17 workstreams the commission has been working on, rather than the initial six.

The initial six workstreams were: the power utility Eskom, logistics firm Transnet, public broadcaster SABC, arms maker Denel, aviation, and the sixth stream for other matters.

“We don't know how the other work streams are going to be divided between the next two phases of the report,” Naidoo said.

Ramaphosa has asked for four months from the date of the final report being submitted to formulate a response to the findings and recommendations before he reports to parliament on what he intends doing about its recommendations.

Said Naidoo: “It might well seem like a reasonably long time but, as we know, this report is likely to run to many thousands of pages with huge annexures and so on. So the president would require time to apply his mind before he can respond properly.

“As long as the report is in the public domain, we will all be interrogating it and I'm sure we'll be discussing it over the next few months. There will certainly be opportunity and the necessity for action to be taken long before the president reports to parliament in June. For example, matters that relate to referrals for further investigations and prosecutions to the Hawks and the NPA in particular.”

