What you said: Ramaphosa should not be the first to get state capture report

South Africans will today get a look at the report into state capture when part 1 of the document will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but TimesLIVE readers feel he should not be the first to receive it.

Non-governmental organisation Democracy In Action launched a last-minute urgent court application on Monday to prevent the report being handed to Ramaphosa, arguing he has been “implicated by many witnesses” and should not be the one to receive it.

It was determined the matter would be heard on Tuesday.

Last week TimesLIVE reported that the state capture inquiry has until February 2022 to submit its report to the president, who will have until the end of June to submit a copy of the report to parliament and discuss its findings and recommended actions.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane were among those who said Ramaphosa should not delay making the report public.