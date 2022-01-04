‘Why waste billions rebuilding what we already have?’— what you said about relocating parliament

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on calls by the EFF to relocate parliament to Tshwane, saying it would be a waste of money to build a new parliament when the country already has one.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and deputy president Floyd Shivambu, commenting on the fire that broke out in parliament over the weekend, said the incident presented an opportunity to relocate it to Tshwane.

Since Sunday morning, firefighters deployed by the City of Cape Town have been fighting the flames which damaged parts of the National Assembly building. On Monday afternoon, the fire reignited, causing further damage.

Ndlozi called it a “beautiful fire” which allowed the nation to “start from scratch”.

“Whatever the cause! Whatever the intentions: it is a beautiful fire. A fire that allows us to start from scratch! A clean slate. Don’t renovate! Turn it into a museum as we accept a gift of so beautiful a fire! A clean slate to start afresh: in Tshwane,” he tweeted.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought parliament should be moved to Tshwane.

57% said doing so would be a waste of money, while 22% questioned the significance of moving parliament.

21% agreed with the EFF and said it was a symbol of colonialism.