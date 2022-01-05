Five stories about part 1 of the state capture report you need to read

Several high-profile politicians and businesspeople have been implicated in part one of the state capture report handed by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission of inquiry Raymond Zondo to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The inquiry has spent several years gathering evidence of state capture at government and state-owned enterprises.

The first part of the report runs to more than 870 pages and deals with SA Airways and related companies. It also touches on the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, Sars and public procurement in SA.

Here are five stories that help break it down.

THE CAPTURE OF SARS

Former president Jacob Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane were named in the report as playing a role in collapsing the tax authority.

“The Sars evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the executive, including President Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective.

“What occurred at Sars was inevitable the moment Moyane set foot there. He dismantled the elements of governance one by one,” the report read.