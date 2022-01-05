Minutes show ANC ran ‘parallel process’ to fill top government jobs: DA

The ANC, through its controversial deployment committee, appears to have run a parallel deployment process to fill senior public service positions in government departments, agencies and boards of state-owned enterprises.

This is revealed in deployment committee minutes released by the DA which were obtained via the state capture inquiry. The judiciary and a chapter nine institution, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), were not spared.

A meeting at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, in March 2019, noted: “We have a dynamic link with Nadel [National Association of Democratic Lawyers]. The current process is incestuous. It contributes very little, if anything, towards judicial independence.”

This was according to notes following the preselection of judges for vacant posts, despite the existence of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).