POLL | Are your satisfied with the state capture report so far?

The first part of the state capture inquiry report was released on Tuesday, sparking debate and reaction across the country.

The report was handed by acting chief justice and chairperson of the inquiry Raymond Zondo to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and runs to more than 870 pages.

It deals with SAA, the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and public procurement in SA.

The second part of the report will be handed over at the end of January and the third at the end of February.

Ramaphosa will have until June 30 to go through the documents and findings and submit his recommendations to parliament.

Some described the report’s release as a defining moment in SA’s history and a step forward in the quest to tackle corruption, while others claimed it was full of bias.