Eusebius on TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Was the state capture inquiry worth all the time, money and effort?
Start at 11am
To interact with speakers, leave a comment in the YouTube comments section of this video.
In this riveting live discussion, contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser, is joined by senior investigative journalist at the Sunday Times, Sabelo Skiti, and advocate Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, to unpack the findings contained in the first report from the state capture inquiry.
The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon.
Was the state capture inquiry worth the time, effort and money poured into it, or was the inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo yet another waste of state resources?
To engage live, add your comments in the YouTube comment section.
Listen to previous episodes of Eusebius on TimesLIVE here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.