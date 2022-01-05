Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Was the state capture inquiry worth all the time, money and effort?

Start at 11am

05 January 2022 - 08:00 By MultimediaLIVE

To interact with speakers, leave a comment in the YouTube comments section of this video.

In this riveting live discussion, contributor and analyst for TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser, is joined by senior investigative journalist at the Sunday Times, Sabelo Skiti, and advocate Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, to unpack the findings contained in the first report from the state capture inquiry.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The first part of the report was released on Tuesday afternoon. 

Was the state capture inquiry worth the time, effort and money poured into it, or was the inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo yet another waste of state resources? 

To engage live, add your comments in the YouTube comment section

Listen to previous episodes of Eusebius on TimesLIVE here

MORE

What you said: Ramaphosa should not be the first to get state capture report

What are you expecting to learn from the state capture report?
Politics
1 day ago

What to expect from the release of the state capture report on Tuesday: Madonsela and Casac weigh in

Was the state captured?
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town