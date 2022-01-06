Politics

ANC NEC meets ahead of January 8 celebrations

06 January 2022 - 12:15
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) will on Thursday meet to finalise the January 8 statement expected to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The party will host its 110th birthday celebration this weekend at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and will chart a way forward for the year ahead.

It is through this that the ANC informs its members and deployees in government of the party’s programme for 2022.

Delivering the state of readiness, head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said the party was ready to host the annual celebration.

She said the official programme on Saturday was expected to start at 11.30am, with Ramaphosa delivering the NEC statement at 1pm.

“The main celebration will be preceded by a number of build-up activities. Officials of the ANC and NEC members are already on the ground, visiting royal houses in the province, meeting with communities, religious leaders and many other sectors of society,” she said.

“Other highlights of these build-up activities include the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture spearheaded by the ANCWL, the Peter Mokaba memorial events spearheaded by the ANCYL, fundraising events such as the presidential golf day and fundraising gala dinner.”

Mokonyane said the statement by Ramaphosa was expected to touch on a variety of issues affecting the country including alleged attacks on key institutions of state.

Parliament, which houses the National Assembly, recently caught fire in what was initially suspected to be an act of arson, and days later the Constitutional Court was targeted by a man using a hammer to smash its windows.

Mokonyane said the ANC condemned both incidents.

“The ANC shares sentiments expressed by its parliamentary caucus over the fire that engulfed parliament — a national heritage [building] ... The ANC is equally saddened by the destruction the fire caused to the infrastructure of the houses of parliament made up of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces,” said Mokonyane.

“The ANC joins many calls on law enforcement agencies and other competent institutions to investigate the causes of the fire.”

