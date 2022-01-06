Broke ANC won't spend big bucks on birthday bash: Nomvula Mokonyane

The ANC will be frugal in its spending for the January 8th celebrations as the party cannot be seen to be overspending when it has been struggling to pay its workers.

This is according to the party’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane. She was addressing the media on the state of readiness ahead of the party’s 110th birthday celebration at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

“Of course the ANC is going through serious challenges of the non-availability of resources, but we are doing everything with the little that we have and things are coming together,” she said.

“We are also mindful that we can’t go overboard when our own staff members have not been paid. We also can’t go overboard when some of their benefits have not been paid.”

ANC leaders are in Limpopo to rally support before the January 8 statement when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give direction to ANC members and deployees on the party’s programme for 2022.

The number of attendees has been capped at 2,000 due to Covid-19 regulations. Last year the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was held virtually for the first time.