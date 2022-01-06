Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over breached Covid-19 rules

06 January 2022 - 15:28
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the stage at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, unexpectedly on Thursday due to non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the stage at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, unexpectedly on Thursday due to non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday walked out of what was supposed to be a memorial lecture in memory of Lilian Ngoyi.

According to ANC Women's League (ANCWL) secretary Meokgo Matuba, Ramaphosa left because of a failure by some attendees to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Here is what she had to say:

The ANCWL organised the event.

“We sincerely apologise for what happened. We must not push the narrative that the president walked away from the event ... because it was due to Covid-19 regulations that he had to leave,” said Matuba.

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said the league did not view the president leaving as a snub.

ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa said the events of Thursday were not indicative of a possible collapse of the January 8 celebrations, adding that Ramaphosa would address members on Saturday.

Matuba said while the numbers inside the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre, where the gathering was set to take place, were in accordance with the limit of 1,000 people allowed indoors, some had gained access without being adequately screened, which posed a grave security risk for the president.

