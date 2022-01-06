WATCH | ANC promises adherence to Covid-19 regulations as it gears up for January 8 statement in Limpopo
ANC will celebrate its birthday in Polokwane on Saturday but the event is also an opportunity for those vying for leadership positions to drum up support
ANC leaders gathered at their Limpopo offices on Thursday, promising that this weekend's 110th birthday celebrations would adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
This was a few hours before ANC and national President Cyril Ramaphosa walked out of an ANC Women's League gathering that didn't comply with the regulations.
“ANC will celebrate this upcoming anniversary under strict Covid-19 regulations, ensuring that every person physically attending is accredited and within the numbers permissible for outdoor gatherings under the Disaster Management Act,” ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane told a press conference.
She said the celebration could not be held last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives, destroyed economies and forced countries to impose hard lockdowns and limit movement of citizens and restrict mass gatherings.
Mokonyane said programmes are under way in Limpopo as part of the preparations for the 110th anniversary.
“Our programmes started yesterday with the officials of the ANC accompanied by the officials of the province criss-crossing the different regions and subregions, interacting with different sectors but also engaging with our own members,” she said.
“Limpopo has done good work on local government and the intention is to consolidate our base, motivate our members to move beyond the conferences, work to rebuild the ANC, and strengthen partners and connection with communities where our branches exists.”
