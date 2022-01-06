WATCH | ANC promises adherence to Covid-19 regulations as it gears up for January 8 statement in Limpopo

ANC leaders gathered at their Limpopo offices on Thursday, promising that this weekend's 110th birthday celebrations would adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

This was a few hours before ANC and national President Cyril Ramaphosa walked out of an ANC Women's League gathering that didn't comply with the regulations.

“ANC will celebrate this upcoming anniversary under strict Covid-19 regulations, ensuring that every person physically attending is accredited and within the numbers permissible for outdoor gatherings under the Disaster Management Act,” ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane told a press conference.