What you said: I will only be satisfied when I see convictions from the state capture report

TimesLIVE readers have reacted to the release of the first part of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, saying they will only be happy if it leads to convictions.

The first part of the report runs to more than 870 pages and deals with SA Airways and related companies, the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, Sars and public procurement in SA.

It was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission Raymond Zondo, and implicates several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.

People mentioned in the report include former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi and ex SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane were both lambasted in the report for their role in collapsing the tax authority.

It also suggested charges of fraud and corruption be brought against Myeni. It found the conduct of Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana, who chaired SAA Technical, led to the collapse of governance and widespread corruption and looting at SAA.

The report raised concerns about Zuma’s part in transferring Manyi from the employment and labour department to the GCIS, where it found he channelled millions of rand from state agencies to the Gupta family’s now defunct The New Age newspaper through unwarranted adverts and sponsorships.

Manyi denied the claims, saying his “real crime is that I am the spokesperson of the most-hated person, Zuma”.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the report so far.

67% said they would only be satisfied when they see convictions come from the report. 25% said they were happy with the report for exposing those involved in state capture.

6% said the report was biased, while 2% said it was too long to read and form an opinion yet.