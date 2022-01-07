'Can’t trust comrades in corruption': Holomisa doubts government will act on Zondo report

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says he is doubtful that the government will follow through by implementing the Zondo commission's findings and recommendations.

The first part of a report by the state capture commission was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission Raymond Zondo, implicating several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.

The report, which is more than 870 pages in length, is the first of three parts to be submitted by Zondo.

The commission recommended the possible prosecution of several individuals including Yakhe Kwinana, Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe and Tom Moyane.