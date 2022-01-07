Politics

'Can’t trust comrades in corruption': Holomisa doubts government will act on Zondo report

07 January 2022 - 12:00
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is doubtful the government will follow through with implementing the Zondo commission's findings and recommendations. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says he is doubtful that the government will follow through by implementing the Zondo commission's findings and recommendations.

The first part of a report by the state capture commission was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission Raymond Zondo, implicating several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.

The report, which is more than 870 pages in length, is the first of three parts to be submitted by Zondo.

The commission recommended the possible prosecution of several individuals including  Yakhe Kwinana, Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe and Tom Moyane.


Holomisa said he has doubts about whether the recommendations will be implemented.

“We can’t trust the comrades in corruption to implement the findings,” he said.

“The money trail must be followed and every cent returned to the people’s coffers.

“National Treasury should ring-fence the monies retrieved from these dubious tenders so that this may be reinvested to address the backlogs and imbalance of the past in projects primarily aimed at housing and water provision for our people.”

He said parliament should also play an active role to ensure the work of the commission is not in vain.

Ramaphosa said the government has a collective responsibility to ensure the findings and recommendations of the commission not only mark a decisive break with the corrupt practices of the past but provide a foundation for greater transparency, accountability and ethical conduct within all state institutions and across society.

“This commission would not have reached this stage if the whistle-blowers in various entities did not come forward to uncover some of these acts of wrongdoing, often at great risk and cost to themselves. We need to thank them for their courage and service to the country,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he will submit the full commission report to parliament by June 30, with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“Only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations.

“Government will therefore not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the commission’s report before having received all parts of the report and having considered all three parts of the report,” he said.

