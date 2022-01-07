Politics

From state capture report to parliament fire — 3 times Ndlozi had the TL in a meltdown this week

07 January 2022 - 10:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ruffled some feathers this week with his controversial views on the parliament fire, the ConCourt attack and the state capture report. File photo.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked debates several times this week on Twitter, speaking out on topics that gripped the nation's attention.

He weighed in on the fire at parliament, the attack at the Constitutional Court and the first part of the state capture report. 

While some applauded him for speaking out, others accused Ndlozi of being “selfish” and “ignorant” and called on him to use his public platform responsibly. 

Here are just some of the tweets that saw him shake the TL.

PARLIAMENT FIRE — 'A BEAUTIFUL FIRE'

South Africans watched in shock and dismay as a fire engulfed parliament on Sunday morning. Ndlozi appeared to celebrate the incident, saying it presented an opportunity to move parliament to Tshwane where it will be more easily accessible and save money in the long term. 

Whatever the cause. Whatever the intentions: it is a beautiful fire. A fire that allows us to start from scratch. A clean slate. Don’t renovate. Turn it into a museum as we accept a gift of so beautiful a fire. A clean slate to start afresh: in Tshwane.” 

‘It’s quite a selfish way of thinking’: Van Damme lambastes Ndlozi over parliament fire comments

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has lambasted EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for "celebrating" the fire in parliament.
STATE CAPTURE REPORT — 'HALF-BAKED RECOMMENDATIONS'

On Tuesday, acting chief justice and chairperson of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo handed over part 1 of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The report contained evidence from witnesses who testified on allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering at state entities. It also contained recommendations regarding implicated individuals including politicians and high-profile business people.

While many lauded Zondo and the work of the commission, Ndlozi said it contained “half-baked recommendations”. 

He also said it demonstrated that Zondo, a candidate for the chief justice position, was incapable of leading the judiciary. 

“The State capture report is 874 pages of arriving at half-baked recommendations of 'investigate further' and 'prosecute if warranted'. After the billions spent, the time it took and judicial powers it had, Zondo wasted taxpayers' money — big proof he can’t be entrusted to lead our judiciary,” said Ndlozi.

“On the other hand, parliament has to do better. We must do better! Deliberate majoritarian blindness on key critical areas of oversight and ...
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT ATTACK — 'LOOKS STAGED'

Ndlozi said the attack on the Constitutional Court building in Johannesburg appeared to be “staged”.

Police found a man estimated to be in his mid-30s smashing windows with a hammer on Wednesday. He was arrested.

They said the man gave reasons for his attacks, but would not divulge them until the man has undergone psychiatric evaluation. 

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola labelled the incident as an attack on democracy.

Ndlozi, however, was not convinced, saying “it all looks staged” in a tweet on Wednesday. 

Helen Zille takes a swipe at EFF’s Ndlozi for ‘celebrating tragedy’ at parliament

The DA federal chairperson accused EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of “celebrating this tragedy” rather than offering solutions that would ensure parliament ...
