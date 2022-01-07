From state capture report to parliament fire — 3 times Ndlozi had the TL in a meltdown this week

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked debates several times this week on Twitter, speaking out on topics that gripped the nation's attention.

He weighed in on the fire at parliament, the attack at the Constitutional Court and the first part of the state capture report.

While some applauded him for speaking out, others accused Ndlozi of being “selfish” and “ignorant” and called on him to use his public platform responsibly.

Here are just some of the tweets that saw him shake the TL.

PARLIAMENT FIRE — 'A BEAUTIFUL FIRE'

South Africans watched in shock and dismay as a fire engulfed parliament on Sunday morning. Ndlozi appeared to celebrate the incident, saying it presented an opportunity to move parliament to Tshwane where it will be more easily accessible and save money in the long term.

“Whatever the cause. Whatever the intentions: it is a beautiful fire. A fire that allows us to start from scratch. A clean slate. Don’t renovate. Turn it into a museum as we accept a gift of so beautiful a fire. A clean slate to start afresh: in Tshwane.”