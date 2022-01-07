'I'd rather live on the streets': SA reacts to Mabuza saying voters shouldn't leave their ANC 'home'

He reiterated that the ANC was “strengthening its hand” in dealing with corruption and mismanagement of state resources within the party.

“We heard our people's concerns about the levels of corruption, mismanagement of state resources. We are going to strengthen our hand,” said Mabuza.

“We will never turn our backs against you. In times of difficulties and happiness, we will hold hands together with you.”

Mabuza said he hoped the ANC’s January 8 celebrations would help the leadership reconcile with its voters and bridge the social distance between them.

“Our people are complaining about the social distance that we have created between us and them, and I can sense the very same sound from this meeting that you are very far from us. Even if we want to talk to you, you won’t talk to us,” he said.

On social media, Mabuza's statement drew mixed reactions as some poured cold water on it. Others questioned the idea of a home and what it means.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: