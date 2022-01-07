'I'd rather live on the streets': SA reacts to Mabuza saying voters shouldn't leave their ANC 'home'
ANC deputy president David Mabuza's plea to supporters to stick with the party despite its problems has received mixed reactions on social media.
Addressing traditional leaders in Limpopo ahead of the party’s January 8 statement, Mabuza pleaded with supporters not to leave the ANC.
According to Mabuza, the ANC is their home and one does not leave home when there are problems.
“You don’t leave home when there are problems, you stay and become part of resolving the problems. Don’t leave the ANC, it is your home,” said Mabuza.
You don’t leave home when there are problems, you stay and become part of resolving the problems. Don’t leave the @MYANC, it is your home. #ANC110Limpopo #TraditionalLeaders— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) January 5, 2022
He reiterated that the ANC was “strengthening its hand” in dealing with corruption and mismanagement of state resources within the party.
“We heard our people's concerns about the levels of corruption, mismanagement of state resources. We are going to strengthen our hand,” said Mabuza.
“We will never turn our backs against you. In times of difficulties and happiness, we will hold hands together with you.”
Mabuza said he hoped the ANC’s January 8 celebrations would help the leadership reconcile with its voters and bridge the social distance between them.
“Our people are complaining about the social distance that we have created between us and them, and I can sense the very same sound from this meeting that you are very far from us. Even if we want to talk to you, you won’t talk to us,” he said.
On social media, Mabuza's statement drew mixed reactions as some poured cold water on it. Others questioned the idea of a home and what it means.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
I would rather live on the streets than in a home where the parent makes sure you don't succeed - argues against you getting a share of what is due to you. A home where the parent evicts you when those with money come asking to dig under your backroom. The ANC is such a parent.— Rupert'sPudgyLeftTit (@diamond_giza) January 5, 2022
My toxic siblings said the same thing to me and we buried two of them last August... in one month to b specific. I had to leave home and not look back... that's what's happening in the ANC too... people r dying for being ANC. Plus the country is on fire.— Skywalker (@Skywalk792) January 5, 2022
No! you went away and left us in the middle of a pandemic😰😰😓😓😨. We were deputy fatherless. Utsho njan ke ngoku😎🤔— Mthembukazi (@uMthembukazi) January 5, 2022
Thankfully, I have never been a member of that toxic abusive home.— #IFundEFF ❤💚🖤 (@UnmovedLee) January 6, 2022
As for those you want to stay, sir be reminded that social workers remove children from abusive parents.
Our neighbors need to hear this , it's a pity the very same @myanc has encouraged people to leave their homes when there's problems and offered "solutions" at our cost. We need social distancing from Anc needs , SA needs a party that will respect citizens and the country— #PutSACitizensFirst (@sayit18890) January 5, 2022
Even at home, if family members don't include, feed you, you leave & become homeless...— BlackNgamla (@BlackNgamla) January 5, 2022
How? When the leaders of home clearly don’t want to fix anything! Only a select few got better lives! What about the rest? Of course we have to leave to SURVIVE!— Liz Hammond (@lizhammond0158) January 5, 2022
What if it's your home that is the main problem? And leaving your home is the best thing so dat u could find a new home elsewhere.— Lucky Makhetloane (@LMakhetloane) January 5, 2022
