Ramaphosa insists he left ANCWL event due to flouting of Covid-19 protocols

President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he abruptly left an ANC Women's League (ANCWL) event on Thursday because it flouted Covid-19 regulations.

This is despite rumours that there was a security threat.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Ramaphosa said he had to leave as the event did not comply with the regulations.

“Yesterday was the [issue of] Covid regulations non-compliance, so we had to stop and everybody agreed, including the leadership of ANCWL. So it was all agreed that they hadn't complied because we must comply with Covid regulations.