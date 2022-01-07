'Socially distant ANC' can't claim to lead society: David Mabuza

The ANC has “socially distanced itself” from South Africans and can no longer claim to be a leader of society until it changes its ways, says party deputy president David Mabuza.

Mabuza on Friday addressed members of the ANC Youth League during a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former league president Peter Mokaba. Mabuza's visit forms part of the ANC's build-up to its January 8 celebrations.

Mabuza said in an effort to deal with social issues that plague South Africans, especially young people, the ANC was recommitting to rebuilding and renewal and going back to communities, particularly where the party governs.

“We have heard the concerns of our people while criss-crossing the country and they spoke to us about their concerns. One of their biggest concerns is that we have moved away from our people.

“There is a social distance between us and the people but we claim to lead. We are recommitting ourselves here to close that distance. Now we are going to find ourselves within the people. We can't claim to lead society if we are away from these people we claim to lead,” said Mabuza.