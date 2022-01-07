Politics

There's no cake for Ace: ANC distances itself from Magashule's Limpopo visit

07 January 2022 - 09:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the now suspended ANC general secretary Ace Magashule during the 9th ANC provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo, in 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the now suspended ANC general secretary Ace Magashule during the 9th ANC provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo, in 2018.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The ANC in Limpopo has distanced itself from a planned visit by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to the province on Friday. 

An ANC ward in Musina was to host Magashule in what appears to be an attempt by him to join the party's 110th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

In a letter the regional secretary, Rudzani Lubere, reminded Magashule that he is “not allowed to attend organisational activities or represent the ANC in any activities”.

Magashule was suspended after failing to step aside from the party as he is facing corruption charges.

The ANC is hosting different activities in the province for its anniversary celebrations, culminating in an address by party president Cyril Ramaphosa at 1pm on Saturday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC Limpopo supports 'son of the soil' Ramaphosa: Stan Mathabatha

President Cyril Ramaphosa is a son of the soil in Limpopo and ANC members in the province are satisfied with his leadership - that is why some have ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Broke ANC won't spend big bucks on birthday bash: Nomvula Mokonyane

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane says the party will be prudent as it still owes employees salaries.
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest