Politics

WATCH | Carrying the struggle forward: David Mabuza promises to deal with rogues and criminals

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
07 January 2022 - 12:59

ANC deputy president David Mabuza says the party will no longer allow rogue and criminal elements to exist within the organisation.

Mabuza’s comments came when he was addressing a crowd of supporters and ANC Youth League members at a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former league president Peter Mokaba.

“We’re going to rebuild and renew our movement. We are going to get rid of all rogue elements in the movement,” Mabuza told the crowd gathered in Mankweng, Limpopo,

“Young people are here to recommit themselves, to emulate and walk in the footsteps of Peter Mokaba and his generation.”

The event was part of the build-up to the ANCs 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Socially distant ANC' can't claim to lead society: David Mabuza

The ANC has “socially distanced itself” from South Africans and can no longer claim to be a leader of society until it changes its ways, says party ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa insists he left ANCWL event due to flouting of Covid-19 protocols

Speaking for the first time since the incident, President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he abruptly left an ANC Women's League event on Thursday ...
Politics
3 hours ago

There's no cake for Ace: ANC distances itself from Magashule's Limpopo visit

The ANC in Limpopo has distanced itself from a planned visit by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to the province on Friday.
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest