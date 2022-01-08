'Lift all Covid-19 restrictions': Julius Malema urges Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged president Cyril Ramaphosa to lift all Covid-19 restrictions so that entertainment and sports can go back to normal .

He was addressing thousands of party supporters who gathered at the Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park on Saturday. The gathering also coincided with the ANC’s traditional birthday rally held in Polokwane.

“We want the entertainment industry to open. We want our people to be entertained. We are unemployed. We don’t have money to go to school, pay rent, to buy houses. We need to entertain ourselves from our own poverty,” said Malema.

He argued that the entertainment industry had been the biggest casualty.