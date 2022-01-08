Politics

LISTEN | Limpopo ANC says Cyril has led well and deserves second term

Province premier first to openly support Ramaphosa II

08 January 2022 - 13:25
The chair of the ANC's Limpopo region, Stan Mathabatha.
The chair of the ANC's Limpopo region, Stan Mathabatha.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE SOWETAN

When the ANC officially opens the party’s leadership race, Limpopo will campaign for Cyril Ramaphosa to win a second term.

The premier of Limpopo and ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha told the party’s January 8 celebrations on Saturday that the province was fully behind Ramaphosa.

Here is what he had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Mathabatha said Ramaphosa had led the ANC well and that it was not jumping the gun in calling for his second term.

The ANC will hold its elective conference in December when leadership positions are expected to be hotly contested.

Mathabatha said ANC branches and regions that had held their conferences had expressed, “without exception”, their support for Ramaphosa’s second term.

“ANC branches are saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have his mandate renewed so that the renewal project cannot be forfeited,” Mathabatha said to applause.

He said Limpopo was not supporting Ramaphosa only because it was his ancestral home.

“Our support for President Ramaphosa is a political and organisational support. We support him because of his commitment to the project of renewal of the ANC and reposition it as a movement of the people,” he said.

“That is why, without fear of contradiction, Limpopo says Cyril Ramaphosa for second term,” Mathabatha said.

So far it appears Ramaphosa may get enough support for a second term after politically isolating his detractors the radical economic transformation faction.

The remaining top six positions of the ANC are expected to be heavily contested in December.

There is a strong push for Ronald Lamola to succeed David Mabuza as deputy president but also the possibility of Paul Mashatile and Gwede Mantashe contesting the position.

There have been reports of Matthews Phosa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Zweli Mkhize seeking to become president.

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | ANC 110th birthday celebrations

The ANC was founded on January 8 1912 and for many years the occasion of this anniversary was marked with the release by the national executive ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to chart way forward for ANC

Only 2,000 party faithfuls to be allowed inside the stadium
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | Lights out for Cyril: Power cut as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech to dignitaries and party investors was cut short by an unexpected power cut at an ANC gala dinner in Polokwane on ...
Politics
5 hours ago

LISTEN | Someone sabotaged Ramaphosa's gala address, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele told journalists that someone deliberately shut down the power at the ANC gala dinner on Friday while President Cyril ...
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  3. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...