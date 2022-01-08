LISTEN | Someone sabotaged Ramaphosa's gala address, says Cele

Ramaphosa had just assured business leaders that economic recovery plans were afoot and that the ANC renewal project was not just a pipe dream when the lights went off.

The president had also admitted that the ANC NEC was concerned about security breaches that led to attacks on institutions such as parliament.

He was whisked out by his security detail and Deputy President David Mabuza and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe also left.

Electricity was restored 15 minutes later.

Ramaphosa earlier expressed his gratitude to those who had stood with the ANC.

“Apart from signifying your financial support by being here, this is proof that you still have trust in the ANC. We thank you for helping the ANC achieve sustainability and stability — for having the courage to come tonight to be associated with the ANC,” he said.





