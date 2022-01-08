WATCH LIVE | ANC 110th birthday celebrations

The ANC is celebrating its 110th anniversary at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday at which the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement.

The ANC was founded on January 8 1912 and for many years the occasion of this anniversary was marked with the release by the national executive committee of a major statement on the way forward for the forthcoming year.

The party says there will be strict adherence to Covid-19 safety regulations at the celebrations and attendance has been capped at 2,000 people.

Last year the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was held virtually for the first time.

