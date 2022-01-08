WATCH LIVE | ANC 110th birthday celebrations
08 January 2022 - 10:58
The ANC is celebrating its 110th anniversary at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday at which the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement.
The ANC was founded on January 8 1912 and for many years the occasion of this anniversary was marked with the release by the national executive committee of a major statement on the way forward for the forthcoming year.
The party says there will be strict adherence to Covid-19 safety regulations at the celebrations and attendance has been capped at 2,000 people.
Last year the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was held virtually for the first time.
TimesLIVE
