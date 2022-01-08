Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF 'Siyabonga' rally in Durban's People's Park

08 January 2022 - 13:35 By TimesLIVE

The EFF held a “Siyabonga” (“thank you”) rally in Durban's People's Park on Saturday to thank its KwaZulu-Natal supporters for their support.

In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF secured 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province — up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Shivambu says EFF rally on January 8 is ‘the only political gathering that matters’

Will you be attending the ANC birthday celebrations or EFF Siyabonga rally on January 8?
Politics
2 days ago

From state capture report to parliament fire — 3 times Ndlozi had the TL in a meltdown this week

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was accused of selfishness and ignorance for his views, with some calling on the MP to use the public platform responsibly.
Politics
1 day ago

‘Liars must be told if they lied’: Shivambu hits back at Ramaphosa

"Why would any leader who’s serious act childishly when being held accountable?" asked Shivambu.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  3. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...