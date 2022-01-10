'I was implementing government policy': Manyi defends millions spent on Gupta newspaper

Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi has defended dishing out millions of rand worth of advertising to the Gupta-owned The New Age (TNA) newspaper.

Manyi says the decision to “support” community and small media, and new initiatives like TNA, was a government policy to promote media diversity.

He made the remarks in a detailed statement responding to the first part of the state capture report handed last week to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Part of the more than 870-page report found Manyi to be an “enabler” of state capture during his time as GCIS boss.

“It is unfortunate though that the report didn’t point out specific wrongdoing in what it termed enablement,” he added.