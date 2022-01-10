'State capture is not a Zuma thing': Zille laughs off Ramaphosa's promise to end corruption in the ANC

The party was looking at ways to end state capture and build an “ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed” by the values of SA's democratic constitution and the rule of law.

“As part of the renewal process, our movement will intensify efforts to eradicate corruption from society and our organisation. This we were mandated to do at the last national conference, and it is necessary if we are to meet the objectives of social justice set out in the constitution,” he said.

Zille said state capture is not a “Zuma thing”.

“One of the most significant aspects to emerge from the ANC's deployment committee minutes is they reveal that 'state capture' was not a 'Zuma thing'. State capture, through the ANC's deployment committee, remains in full swing under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa.

“That is why I laughed out loud when I heard our president promise an end to state capture in the ANC's January 8 statement. He has no idea what the concept is,” she said.

Zille said if Ramaphosa was serious about ending state capture he would disband the ANC's deployment committee and ensure that judges are appointed from the ranks of the country's most senior legal experts on the basis of their expertise.

“So don't be fooled when the president says he wants to end state capture. It is flourishing under his tenure.

“While [Jacob] Zuma was president Ramaphosa chaired the deployment committee. Under Ramaphosa's presidency this job belongs to his deputy David Mabuza. There is a long way to go in the battle against state capture.”