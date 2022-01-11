Cute or ‘stealing’? SA split over ANC’s shirt logo bearing similarities to Mercedes AMG brand

The ANC’s shirt logo has been catching heat on social media after many spotted its similarity to that of the Mercedes AMG brand.

This week the ruling party found itself on trending lists after users accused it of “stealing” the Mercedes logo when images of its shirt logo surfaced online.

The logo was seen on a shirt worn by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula at the party’s weekend 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo.