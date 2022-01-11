Cute or ‘stealing’? SA split over ANC’s shirt logo bearing similarities to Mercedes AMG brand
The ANC’s shirt logo has been catching heat on social media after many spotted its similarity to that of the Mercedes AMG brand.
This week the ruling party found itself on trending lists after users accused it of “stealing” the Mercedes logo when images of its shirt logo surfaced online.
The logo was seen on a shirt worn by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula at the party’s weekend 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo.
110 year going strong #AncJanuary8th pic.twitter.com/1aDEJ8q5rQ— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2022
Mbalula’s post drew mixed reactions about the design of the ANC logo.
It is unclear if the logo is the party’s new official logo for shirts.
Attempts to get comment from the ANC and Mercedes were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. These will be included when received.
Here's a snapshot of what users had to say about the logo:
The ANC even looted AMG logo 🙆🏽♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/Y5jtGbGm75— Peché Africa🇿🇦 (@peche_africa) January 8, 2022
Makes perfect sense. The inside of an AMG is reserved for the wealthy. The same goes for the ANC. If an AMG crashes into anything else, the people inside the AMG usually escape unscathed, while everyone on the outside suffers the most damage. The same goes for the ANC. https://t.co/5awDQ8wVQx— Roar (@RoryPetzer) January 9, 2022
So they made the ANC logo into the AMG logo……… https://t.co/5na0noTntY— Manzi (@ClixWell) January 8, 2022
Who designed your Golf T? @MercedesBenz must sue you for stealing their font and AMG logo concept - you replaced AMG with ANC.— 𝐙𝐮𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐍𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐰𝐞 (@ZukisanNdwendwe) January 8, 2022
How crazy. 😂 https://t.co/pZnH2reSjj pic.twitter.com/XvTyyRhfSL
During the 110th birthday celebrations, party leader Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about issues affecting the party and nation.
He chastised party members who display ill-discipline, outlined a fresh approach to rooting out the corrupt and promised the ANC would fill positions with competent people.
According to the president, the ANC will support government by instituting measures to eliminate the conditions and conduct which enable state capture and corruption.
“Not only was state capture a systematic attempt at siphoning off public resources, but it also had the effect of undermining our democratic state and threatening our programme of social and economic transformation,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the party was looking at ways to end state capture and build an “ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed” by the values of SA’s democratic constitution and the rule of law.
“As part of the renewal process, our movement will intensify efforts to eradicate corruption from society and our organisation. This we were mandated to do at the last national conference, and it is necessary if we are to meet the objectives of social justice set out in the constitution.”
