John Steenhuisen renews call for scrapping of Covid-19 state of disaster

DA leader John Steenhuisen has again called for an end to the national state of disaster.

Last month the government announced a relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown regulations, scrapping the curfew in time for New Year's Eve but it kept the state of disaster, saying removing it would send the wrong message — that the pandemic was over.

This paved the way for South Africans to enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations without having to dash home before midnight. Previously the Covid-19 curfew was midnight.

“The state of disaster is no longer necessary for managing the virus. On the contrary, it is doing SA more harm than good, by undermining our social, economic and democratic recovery.

“SA needs certainty. Investors need it, tourists need it, teachers need it, schoolchildren need it. Schoolchildren need to go to school full-time. Not a couple of days a week,” Steenhuisen said in a statement on Tuesday.