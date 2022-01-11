POLL | What do you think of Lindiwe Sisulu running for presidency?

Sisulu questioned the role of the new constitution which prevailed in 1994 under the guise of “the rule of law”, saying it had achieved nothing for Africans who were living in a “sea of poverty”.

She described colonialism as an organised crime that enabled the stealing of land and other resources. Years later, she said, Africans were still economically excluded and left to manage poverty while others managed wealth.

Sisulu accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” with the elite, at the expense of the poor.

“What we have instead witnessed under a supreme constitution and the rule of law since 1994 has been the co-option and invitation of political power brokers to the dinner table, whose job is to keep the masses quiet in their sufferance while they dine caviar with colonised capital.

“After dinner, many things take place under the table and around the table. Some call it stomach politics. The politicians take care of themselves and their families while those who put them there go to bed hungry, waiting for crumbs from the table,” she wrote.