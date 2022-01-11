‘Ramaphosa is ANC’s most disastrous president’: Carl Niehaus slams second term endorsement

Niehaus, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, said the endorsement was an attempt to blackmail those with a different view into accepting that Ramaphosa be unopposed or the ANC will destroyed.

“We have news for those who want to try to blackmail us in this fashion. Their disingenuous strategy is not going to work. The continuation of Ramaphosa as president is what will destroy the ANC and our country. The continuation of Ramaphosa as president is certainly not the way to save the ANC. It is the most certain way to destroy the ANC.”

Ramaphosa’s first term has been turbulent and characterised by, among other things, internal party squabbles. It was also under Ramaphosa’s leadership that the party implemented the step-aside resolution which saw party leaders facing corruption or criminal charges, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, removed from their positions.

He has had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, record unemployment and the July civil unrest. He presided over the ANC’s worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid, securing only 46% of the national vote in the 2021 local government elections.

The decline in support led to the loss of some of the country’s richest metropolitan municipalities, including Johannesburg and Tshwane, which we were once regarded as its strongholds.

“Ramaphosa is the most disastrous president the ANC has had in the 100 years of our existence. The terrible results of the local government elections, which he and his supporters conducted themselves, and abusing the long-standing traditions of the ANC that the January 8 celebrations must not be abused for nominations and personal ambitions, only proved that again this past weekend.

“Many ANC members throughout the country have been crystal clear. We will not budge from the position we hold: #RamaphosaMustGo.

“Ramaphosa will be challenged, and he must be replaced as president of the ANC. Anything else is an utter nightmare for the continuing survival of the ANC as a liberation movement, and a fate too ghastly to contemplate.”

