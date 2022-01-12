Politics

‘He is not the oracle of truth’: Tito Mboweni takes shots at former president Kgalema Motlanthe

12 January 2022 - 08:32
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says former president and ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe needs to go to church and pray. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says former president and ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe needs to go to church and pray. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out with guns blazing and has taken shots at former president and ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe.

In an interview with JJ Tabane this week, Mboweni heavily criticised Motlanthe, saying he presents himself as a “high priest of political authenticity” when he is not.

Mboweni said he disagreed with Motlanthe’s statement that for the ANC to renew itself it must lose power and take a break.

He said Motlanthe was not the “oracle of truth”.

“I think he it a little bit too enthusiastic,” said Mboweni.

“Kgalema Motlanthe sometimes wants to present himself as a high priest of political authenticity when he is not. He is not the spiritual representative of the ANC. He needs to understand that himself. In fact, he needs to go to church and pray.”

Mboweni also took shots at ANC members, saying they need to understand why they are in the organisation.

“They are not there for tenders. They are there for a bigger purpose, and that purpose is to unify the people, build nonracialism and develop the country,” he said.

Mboweni says ANC still has time to 'develop the country' and win next municipal elections

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed optimism about the future of the ANC.
Politics
1 month ago

Mboweni has previously expressed optimism about the ANC’s future.

He said there was time for the party to ensure it wins back the metros lost to the DA during last year’s local government elections.

Mboweni told ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the ANC must win the metros in the next municipal elections, which take place every five years.

“We must win the metros next time. Five years to go. Organise. Mobilise. Develop the country. Movement forward,” he said.

MORE:

Trade unions are SA’s real capitalists: Tito Mboweni

The real capitalists of the SA economy are trade unions and not white monopoly capital, says former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Politics
17 hours ago

'Should we continue with this approach?’ - Mboweni sparks culture debate

Do you honour traditional cultural practices?
News
1 week ago

Holomisa tells Mboweni ANC has no-one to blame but itself for land bill failure

"These are the results of a liberation movement which never liberated even a square inch of the land, militarily speaking," Holomisa said.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zondo report | Why was Dudu Myeni untouchable under Zuma? Politics
  2. Lamola for ANC deputy president? Minister calls for ‘new blood’ Politics
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. SAPS and metro cops face trial in several Gauteng kidnapping cases Politics
  5. ‘I hear the noises’: Cyril leaves birthday bash with second term in sight Politics

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...