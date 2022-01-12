'He is tweeting from a sick bed': Julius Malema takes a swipe at Andile Mngxitama over foreign workers

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday took a swipe at BLF leader Andile Mngxitama for calling the red berets flip-floppers over the question of foreigners in SA.

Mngxitama fired a broadside at the EFF after Malema’s announcement on January 8 that the red berets will be visiting businesses in the hospitality industry to demand more locals are hired than foreigners.

Malema’s announcement was viewed by many, including Mngxitama, as a complete U-turn from the party's open-border policy.

Speaking in Kagiso on the West Rand, Malema said EFF detractors were determined to misunderstand the party even when nothing had changed on the open-border policy. The EFF was simply calling for localisation of employment by the hospitality industry, he said.

After Mngxitama mocked the EFF for now being “led by the Patriotic Alliance” which has long called for the deportation of illegal foreigners, Malema said the BLF leader must focus on recovering from his ill-health.