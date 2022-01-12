Politics

LISTEN | 'This is an insult,' says Zondo of Lindiwe Sisulu criticism

12 January 2022 - 17:13 By TIMESLIVE
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has no facts to back up her criticisms of the judicial system and that her opinion piece in a local publication was outright insulting, says acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo addressed the media in response to an opinion piece attributed to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, published on the news and information website IOL, on December 7 2021, entitled: “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”

In his public address on Wednesday, Zondo said Sisulu had no facts to back up her criticisms of the judicial system and that the piece as a whole was outright insulting.

He said the attack was unwarranted and pleads with the ruling party to take action against the minister for what he considers unacceptable behaviour.

Here is what he had to say:

